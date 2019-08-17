Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,322 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,750 over the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

