Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Ellington Financial worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $17.59 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 43.66 and a quick ratio of 70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $588.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

