Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. William Blair downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of WCC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

