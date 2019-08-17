Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $992,000 Stock Position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of HCI Group worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in HCI Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 950 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,073.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,073.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE HCI opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. HCI Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.