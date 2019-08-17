Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 43,681 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,681 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 185,679 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.3% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $457.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.