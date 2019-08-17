Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.33 ($23.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of WEIR traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,277 ($16.69). 940,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,460.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,558.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 851.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,933 ($25.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

