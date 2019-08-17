Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. 8,366,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,772. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,160 shares of company stock worth $5,023,276 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,170,000 after buying an additional 974,896 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7,021.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 864,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 851,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

