Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

