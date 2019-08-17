WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,592. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

