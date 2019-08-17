Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 477,373 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

