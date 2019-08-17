Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In related news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

