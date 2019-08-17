Westpac Banking Corp Sells 47,461 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,461 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $120,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,292 shares of company stock worth $34,357,560 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

