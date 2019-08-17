Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,003 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,471. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

