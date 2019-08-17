Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after acquiring an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,005,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. 1,416,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,092. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $141.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

