Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 69,385,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,022,540. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

