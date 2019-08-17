Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.