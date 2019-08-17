Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.4% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 775,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,011. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

