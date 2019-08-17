Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

