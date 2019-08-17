Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSR. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.