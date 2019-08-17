Winding Tree (LIF) Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $3,514.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

