Wowbit (WWB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Wowbit has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $138,002.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com.

Wowbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

