WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a restricted rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 952.60 ($12.45) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 958.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.