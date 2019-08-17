Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $10,242.35 or 1.00277528 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.77 million and $39,169.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00147638 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004019 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004064 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038358 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 563 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

