W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.33. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,294,193 shares.

WTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $609.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.99.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 173,913 shares of company stock valued at $783,229 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 451,886 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

