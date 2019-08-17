Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

WYND traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,622. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,773,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,396,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

