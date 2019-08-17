XDNA Hits Market Cap of $19,357.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded down 48.9% against the dollar. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XDNA has a total market cap of $19,357.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00901522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00249525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003554 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,593,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,583 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

