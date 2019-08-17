XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.55 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $38.55 million and approximately $459,697.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.05059692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,068,546,221 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, OTCBTC, Graviex, FCoin, ABCC, HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

