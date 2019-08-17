XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.41.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $66.83. 984,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,942. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

