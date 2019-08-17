York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

YORW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of York Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. York Water has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

