Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director William H. Adams III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,554. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $345.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -780.00%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.