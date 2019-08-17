Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. National Bank posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 214,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. National Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Bank by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in National Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 406,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

