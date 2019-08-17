Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 198,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 241,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.