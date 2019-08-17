Zacks: Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will announce sales of $3.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $3.81 million. Harvest Capital Credit posted sales of $4.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year sales of $13.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.39 million to $14.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $17.47 million to $19.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

