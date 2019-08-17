Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $340.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.10 million and the highest is $342.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $288.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 184.2% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. 632,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.