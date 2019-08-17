Zacks: Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.97. 827,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $1,184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,444 shares of company stock worth $2,866,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

