Zacks: Analysts Set $2.18 Target Price for Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corporation (NASDAQ:GSV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gold Standard Ventures’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gold Standard Ventures an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GSV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

GSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 616,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,391. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.