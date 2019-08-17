Zacks: Analysts Set $45.00 Target Price for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.84 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTBI. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $703.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.