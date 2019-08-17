Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Brokerages forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. American Woodmark reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.51%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after buying an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,449,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 216,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $98.48.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

