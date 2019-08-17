Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $117.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $118.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $450.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $457.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $470.35 million, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $484.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,550,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after purchasing an additional 448,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 419,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 195,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,293. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

