Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $399.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $380.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 506,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,282. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,439.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 253.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

