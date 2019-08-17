Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Milacron reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Milacron.

Get Milacron alerts:

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Milacron stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 625,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,244. Milacron has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,196 shares during the last quarter. Tinicum Inc lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 2,116,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 326,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milacron (MCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.