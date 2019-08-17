Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($1.53). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,208.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,543,000 after acquiring an additional 489,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,898,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,511,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

