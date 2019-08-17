Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 123,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,152.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,723. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Harsco by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

