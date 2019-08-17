Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $13.57. 1,064,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,982. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

