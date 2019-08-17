Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $13.57. 1,064,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,982. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.