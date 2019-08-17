Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

FNJN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Finjan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. Finjan has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.54.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNJN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 137,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Finjan by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

