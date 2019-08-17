Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Sell

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEOEY. ValuEngine cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.33. 65,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.