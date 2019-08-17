Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

CELH opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

