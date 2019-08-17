Zacks Investment Research Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STKL. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 365,360 shares of company stock worth $978,549. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 113.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 247,808 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $221,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 201.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,708 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

