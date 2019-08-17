Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of -0.70.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

