Zacks: Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Research Frontiers an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 239.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $265,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $87,987.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Research Frontiers by 16.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

